Largest class ever graduates from CCA

On Thursday evening, May 18, the Class of 2023 graduated from Community Christian Academy. The largest graduating class ever for CCA included 13 young people.

CCA recently held special events to honor their 2023 graduates. They were surrounded by their families and teachers who care so much about them at a Senior Breakfast – it was such a special time. “After breakfast, our seniors ROCKED their scholarship interviews!” CCA officials said. The Senior Parade honored the CCA graduates and their kindergarten pals.

High School Honors Night was a great success on Tuesday, May 16. The Class of 2023 wishes to thank the following businesses and individuals who gave scholarships totaling $40,000: Adel Dental, Adel Church of God, Allen’s Land Clearing, Burn Culture, Burwell Management Group, Carter’s Fried Chicken, Cook Community Bank, Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Federal Fiber, Hornet Steel, John and Tammy Eunice, Kay Holloway, One Source Solution, Orchard Health, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

CCA’s graduation ceremony featured commencement addresses by Ellie Whitaker, Valedictorian, and Chloe Byrd, Salutatorian.

Friday, May 19, was the last day of the 2022/2023 school year for CCA students.