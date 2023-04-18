‘Night to Shine’ features young talent

“Night to Shine,” Community Christian Academy’s Annual Talent Show, featured excellent performances by young people on Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, and during a special matinee show during Friday morning chapel, April 14, 2023.

The students performing were:

Vraj and Ved Chaudhari, 3K and K, dancing to “Jump” by Go Kids; Lennox Groh, sixth grade, singing “Cover Me in Sunshine” by Pink; Harmony Mixon, 11th grade, singing “Daydream of You & I,” a composition written by Harmony; Savannah Mercer, K, singing “Brand New Key” by Catherine McPhee; Allie Carter, fifth grade, singing “Church: Take Me Back” by Cochren and Co.”;

Ellie Kate Powell, K, singing “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton; Rylee Griffin, sixth grade, singing “Trust in You” by Lauren Daigle; Belle Carter, second grade, singing “Easy on Me” by Adele; Lennox Groh and Allie Carter, sixth grade, performing the duet “I’m So Blessed” by Cain;

Molly Rountree, sixth grade, singing “Rest On Us” by Maverick City; Ameleah Hadley, sixth grade, singing “Hills & Valleys” by Tauren Wells; and Callie Bewley and Isabella Griffin, sixth grade, performing the duet “Easter Hallelujah” by Tori Kelly.

The talent show concluded with The Group of Grace, sixth graders, dancing to “Something About That Name” by Anne Wilson.