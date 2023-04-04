CCA names 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian

Friday, March 31, 2023, was a special day at Community Christian Academy as CCA named Ellie Whitaker as Valedictorian and Chloe Byrd as Salutatorian.

CCA held a special chapel awards service last Friday morning to honor the school’s seniors. CCA announced the senior superlatives, honor graduates, and the top two honor grads.

The Class of 2023 received their stoles and cords.

This will be the largest graduating class in CCA history – 13 graduates. CCA officials expect the young men and women to be “world changers.”