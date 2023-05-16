CHS Class of 2023 to graduate Friday evening

Cook County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Dixon recently updated the Board of Education on the following upcoming dates:

Friday, May 19, 2023 – Graduation at 8 p.m., Cook High Memorial Stadium, Veterans Field

According to CHS officials, graduation practice will be at 8:30 a.m Thursday, May 18, at the stadium. Students should dress comfortable. It will be hot. School appropriate shorts are allowed. The senior slideshow will be shown before practice begins.

Mandatory attendance if the senior intends to participate in the graduation ceremony.

Senior obligations must be settled to participate in graduation, see Mrs. Bostic, CHS bookkeeper.

Senior Video: Thursday, May 18 – will be posted on social media after seniors view it at practice.

For the graduation ceremony on Friday, students should report to the stadium by 7 p.m. They should wear their caps and gowns with the correct clothing underneath. No jeans. Girls should wear dresses or slacks and blouses; boys should wear slacks with white button-up shirts (ties optional).

DIPLOMAS WILL NOT BE GIVEN OUT AT GRADUATION. They may be picked up by the student or a guardian on Monday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.