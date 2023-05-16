CHS Class of 2023 to graduate Friday evening
Cook County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Dixon recently updated the Board of Education on the following upcoming dates:
- Friday, May 19, 2023 – Graduation at 8 p.m., Cook High Memorial Stadium, Veterans Field
According to CHS officials, graduation practice will be at 8:30 a.m Thursday, May 18, at the stadium. Students should dress comfortable. It will be hot. School appropriate shorts are allowed. The senior slideshow will be shown before practice begins.
- Mandatory attendance if the senior intends to participate in the graduation ceremony.
- Senior obligations must be settled to participate in graduation, see Mrs. Bostic, CHS bookkeeper.
- Senior Video: Thursday, May 18 – will be posted on social media after seniors view it at practice.
For the graduation ceremony on Friday, students should report to the stadium by 7 p.m. They should wear their caps and gowns with the correct clothing underneath. No jeans. Girls should wear dresses or slacks and blouses; boys should wear slacks with white button-up shirts (ties optional).
DIPLOMAS WILL NOT BE GIVEN OUT AT GRADUATION. They may be picked up by the student or a guardian on Monday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Last day of school; 1/2 day for students
- Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Year End Celebration at 1 p.m., Cook High Memorial Stadium.
- Thursday and Friday, May 25-26, 2023 – Post Planning.
- Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Called Board Meeting at 11:30 a.m., (Budget Hearing). This will be held at the Board of Education Office on Josey Road in Adel.