Local students receive $244,765 in scholarships

An awesome total of $244,765 in scholarships was awarded on Friday morning, May 5, during Cook High School Honors Day 2023. Congratulations to all the students who are receiving funds to further their education and career choices. The total includes $71,100 for scholarships other than Cook County Educational Foundation/local and $173,665 for Cook County Educational Foundation/local scholarships.

CHS Honors Day 2023 began with the hymn “It is Well with My Soul” and the welcome from Principal Dr. Joi Williams. The Class of 2023 was presented, and then the gathering stood for the National Anthem. Laura Howard took over as Mistress of Ceremony.

Scholarships Other Than CCEF/Local

United States Marines – The following awards are given by the United States Marine Corps to students who excel academically and athletically but have not necessarily enlisted:

Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence – Jasmine Kaur and Sean Wirtz, presented by Jacob Fortner; Semper Fidelis Award for Athletic Excellence – Kylie Downs and Drew Martin, presented by Dr. Williams; and Semper Fidelis Award for Scholastic Excellence – Jasmine Kaur and Danny Warren, presented by Dr. Williams.

United States Navy – Enlistment into the United States Navy as an Information Systems Technician in the Advanced Technical Field – Matthew Jacob, presented by Petty Officer First Class Christopher Bornstein and Petty Officer Second Class Madison Reiff.

REACH Scholar – Five years ago, five eighth grade Cook Middle School students were selected to be REACH Scholars. During their high school years, they had to maintain good grades, behavior, and attendance. The senior REACH Scholars are being awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500 per year) that can be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private postsecondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship they may receive. We are proud to say that the five REACH Scholars have met the criteria to receive the $10,000 scholarship.

The Senior REACH Scholars are Tamia Ellis, Nicholas Goodwin, Matthew Jacob, Sabrina Smith, and Bryson Wilson. Presented by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Dixon.

Exemplary English Learner – In recognition of Outstanding Academic Achievement, Cook High School and the Georgia Department of Education and EL Language Programs recognize the following student – Pablo Hernandez, presented by Carrie Parker.

Mell Booth Scholarship (voted on by faculty) – $250 to Kylie Downs, presented by Dr. Williams.

A.D. Fielder Scholarship (voted on by faculty) – $250 to Rokita Spencer, presented by Dr. Williams.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Valdosta – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded in 1908 at Howard University. The purpose of the sorority is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, and to be of service to all mankind. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – $1,500 to Kylie Downs; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Book Scholarship, $500 each presented to Amaya Durden and Gabrielle James. Presented by Elizabeth Jackson, Marva Jackson, and Ingrid Hall.

Cook County Farm Bureau – $500 each to Halle Griffin, Adisyn Purvis, Yasmin Juarez, and Morgan Willis. Presented by Greg Folsom and Lindsey Herrin.

Cook County Young Farmers – $500 to Conner Herrin. Presented by Chad Sumner.

Cook County Livestock Association Scholarship – $500 each to Kaeli Rountree, Allie Simmons, Tylan Johnson, Caleigh Lane, Adarien Walton, and Conner Herrin. Presented by Chad Sumner.

Puddleville Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship – The scholarship is presented to a student who demonstrates commitment to conservation, hunting heritage, academic excellence, and who possess the leadership skills to make a difference. On behalf of the Puddleville Gobblers NWTF Chapter, we are pleased and proud to present this $500 scholarship to Allie Simmons. Presented by Chad Sumner.

James Eunice Legacy Scholarship – This scholarship is presented to young people who exemplify the ideals of James Eunice, a 17-year-old senior from Valdosta High School who went missing while duck hunting on January 15, 2011. He was recovered 17 days later on January 31. James lived intentionally for Christ, shared his faith freely, and loved everyone unconditionally. When asked by his classmates what he wanted to do after graduation, James would always reply, “all I want to do is make a difference in people’s lives.” The scholarship is presented to young people seeking to make a positive difference in the world. $500 each to Halle Griffin, Devin Schramm, Lydia Sellars, Rokita Spencer, Thomas Noah Norman, and Adisyn Purvis. Presented by Sherry Sellars.

Jake Daughtrey Memorial Scholarship – Jake was a very soft-hearted young man! He believed first in Christ and doing what God asked to pass his grace on, so we do this as Jake’s legacy by giving scholarships in honor of Jake. Birth: January 18,1990 – Death: December 30, 2012. Remember you’re never alone! God’s with you and you have an Angel in your corner — our son, JAKE DAUGHTREY. $750 each to Halle Griffin and Noah Norman. Presented by Lisa Heard.

American Red Cross – The American Red Cross honors the student with the most impact on HOSA’s Blood Drives. $500 to Sasha Gray. Presented by Hope Weaver.

ValdostaSOLD Copeland Realty Future Leaders of America Scholarship – The Victoria Copeland Team at ValdostaSOLD Real Estate Services & Copeland Realty present the Future Leaders of America Scholarship to students who excel academically and who have expressed a desire to further his or her education in a field that will make a significant impact in the business world. $500 to Adisyn Purvis. Presented by Catherine Pitts.

Holy Community Church – $750 to Bryson Wilson. Presented by Samona Durr and Alice Johnson.

John Luden, Jr. Scholarship – This scholarship is in honor of John Fitzgerald Luden, Jr. who lost his life to Sickle Cell Anemia. John would be proud to honor a student who exhibits what it takes to persevere. Congratulations, Ta’Nashia, your big brother is smiling down on you! $500 to Ta’Nashia Carithers. Presented by Pearl Robinson.

Little Sunshine Learning Center Book Scholarship – $500 to Amaya Durden and $250 to Jaylen Thomas. Presented by Cynthia Folsom.

Georgia Boy Baits Agriculture Scholarship – $500 each to Tylan Johnson and Monchez Johnson. Presented by Candace Horne.

Candy Cane’s Learning Center Scholarship – Your humbleness and your tenacity is going to carry you to places you would have never imagined!!! The Candy Cane’s Learning Center Scholarship in the amount of $500 is awarded to Tashuna Pitts by Candace Horne.

Candy Cane’s Learning Center Scholarship – The Candy Cane’s Learning Center Scholarship in the amount of $500 is awarded to our gentle giant, Mr. Bryson Wilson. Presented by Candace Horne.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1090 Adel, GA – This is the first scholarship given by the Vietnam Veterans of Cook County. This scholarship presented by Past President David Lovett in the amount of $500 is presented to Drew Martin.

Parrish/Davis Scholarship/FBC – The Parrish/Davis Scholarship is awarded to students that are active leaders within First Baptist Church’s Student Ministry. The goal of the scholarship is to help students further their undergraduate academic careers. $800 each to Danny Warren and Emmie Bush. Presented by Daniel Finley and Michael Decker.

Southwell Medical Center Scholarship for Future Health Professionals – $500 to Kyliah Davis, presented by Lori Folsom.

CCEF/LOCAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS 2023

The students receiving scholarships in this category went through an application process. And, the results are . . .

Cook County Educational Foundation (CCEF) was established in 1991 with a mission of assisting deserving students who are pursuing education beyond high school. The foundation is awarding these scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each. Larry B. Hunt Memorial – Lilly Dixon. Faye Reeves Memorial – Kate Lawrence. Dr. Mary Sue Ward Scholarship – Clayton Exum. Carolyn Harris Scholarship – Morgan Willis. Coach Mac Thompson Memorial Scholarship – Allie Simmons. Cook County Educational Foundation – Zaniya Reynolds, Adisyn Purvis, Logan Franklin, Rebecca Ward, and Conner Herrin. Presented by Dr. Dixon.

Carolyn Harris Memorial Scholarship – Given by Pam Van Patton and Patrice Campbell in memory of their mother, Carolyn Tomlinson Harris. $2,000 to Lilly Dixon. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Irving and Natalie Dinnerman Charitable Trust was the first organization to award a scholarship back in 1985. Over the past 38 years, many students have had the opportunity to attend college with the assistance of the Dinnerman Trust. $1,000 to Emmie Bush, $2,000 to Lilly Dixon, and $4,000 to Halle Griffin. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Phil Grimsley Memorial – $1,000 each to Allie Simmons and Ace Tessier. Presented by Trevor Hand.

Cook County Ford – $2,000 to Madison Smith, $1,000 to Conner Herrin, $1,000 to Sean Wirtz, $1,000 to Thomas Norman, $1,000 to Sasha Gray, $500 to Lilly Dixon, and $500 to Gabby James. Presented by Trevor Hand.

National FFA Scholarship, sponsored by Ford Trucks and Cook County Ford – $1,000 to Halle Griffin. Presented by Trevor Hand.

Kiwanis Club – The Kiwanis Club of Adel’s mission is to serve the children of Cook County. They fundraise throughout the year through a golf tournament and fun run/5K event and present a $1,500 scholarship to a deserving Cook High Senior each year, and are proud to offer this in addition to their Toys for Cook Kids program as one of their major projects. Clayton Exum received the scholarship, presented by Jerry and Lynn Connell.

Chamber of Commerce – This scholarship is awarded each year with consideration going to a student who wants to serve this community. $750 to Rokita Spencer; $500 each to Kolten Ogletree and Bryson Wilson. Presented by Heather Green.

James G. Connell Bridge Scholarship – This scholarship is given in memory of James G. Connell, Sr., who was a respected businessman and public servant. Mr. Connell served 5 consecutive terms on the Cook County Board of Commissioners from 1968 until his death in 1987. $1,000 to Kaeli Rountree; presented by Jerry and Lynn Connell.

Cook Community Bank – $1,000 each to Sasha Gray, Canaan Ponce, and Cole Walker; $500 each to Lilly Dixon and Halle Griffin. Presented by Angelina Clanton.

Doug Wright STAR Student Scholarship – Doug Wright was the STAR Student of Cook High School’s Class of 1965. He and his wife, Sherry, would like to recognize the achievements of this year’s STAR Student. This Scholarship is given in honor of his sister, Shanna Wright, Retired Cook County Educator, and Dr. Ed Leichner who was Doug’s selection for STAR Teacher in 1965. The amount of this scholarship corresponds to the year Doug graduated. The scholarship in the amount of $1,965 is awarded to Jay Patel. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Jeff Sanders Memorial Scholarship by Zaxby’s – Given by Ray Goff in memory of his dear friend, Jeff Sanders. $1,000 to Bryson Wilson. Presented by Andrea Williams.

Zaxby’s – $3,000 to Amiyah Brown. Presented by Andrea Williams.

Carl and Marcia Duren Memorial Scholarship – This scholarship is given in memory of Carl, who was a school system administrator and Marcia, his wife, who worked at the lab of Adel Memorial Hospital. This scholarship is awarded to a student who plans a career in either education or nursing. $1,500 to Seth Warren. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Acree Family Scholarship – This scholarship is sponsored by Dr. Russell and Mrs. Lucy Acree. They have chosen a student who is going into the medical field. $2,000 to Emmie Bush; $1,000 to Ebad Munir. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Cook County Council for the Arts – $1,000 to Carter Exum. Presented by Dr. Ward.

South Georgia Dance – The South Georgia Dance Company Scholarship is given to a student pursuing a degree in fine arts. $500 to Lilly Dixon. Presented by Dr. Courtney Holley.

Dot Scarboro Memorial Scholarship – Given in memory of the wife of John Scarboro. $1,000 to Kaeli Rountree. Presented by Chris Posey.

Kim Scarboro Thornton Memorial Scholarship – Given in memory of the daughter of John and Dot Scarboro. $1,000 to Adisyn Purvis. Presented by Chris Posey.

Lori Scarboro Apperson Memorial Scholarship – Given in memory of another daughter of John and Dot Scarboro. For many years, Lori was the CEO of Albany Neon Signs. $1,000 to Kylie Downs. Presented by Chris Posey.

John Scarboro Memorial Scholarship – The JOHN SCARBORO MEMORIAL is given in memory of the man who started Albany Neon Signs. John believed in the scholarship program in Cook County and supported many scholarships through the years. $1,000 to Cole Walker. Presented by Chris Posey.

Wayne Jones Memorial Scholarship – This scholarship is given by the Posey family at Albany Neon Signs in memory of Wayne Jones, who worked with them many years. The scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is presented to Amiyah Durden. Presented by Chris Posey.

CHS Anchor Club Scholarship – This scholarship in the amount of $500 is given to a senior member of the CHS Anchor Club. This scholarship is based on academics, community service participation, and involvement in CHS activities. The recipient of the CHS Anchor Club Scholarship for this year is Ace Tessier. Presented by Emily Schramm and Heather Morris.

Pilot Club of Adel Scholarship – This scholarship in the amount of $500 is given to two graduating seniors who are active members of the CHS Anchor Club. It is based upon academics, school participation, and service within the club and community. The recipients of the Pilot Club of Adel Scholarship for this year are Kylie Downs and Danny Warren. Presented by Emily Schramm and Heather Morris.

State Anchor Club of Georgia Scholarship – This scholarship is awarded to two graduating Anchor Club seniors based upon service, academics, community service, and an essay on “What Anchor Means to Me.” Only five of these scholarships are given by the International Anchor Club. The recipients of the 2023 Georgia District Anchor Scholarship for this year are Lilly Dixon and Clayton Exum ($500 each). Presented by Emily Schramm and Dr. Ward.

Georgia Pilot Foundation Scholarship – This scholarship in the amount of $1,500 is given by the Georgia Pilot Foundation, Inc. to a graduating senior who is a member of an Anchor Club in the Georgia District of Pilot International. This scholarship is based on Anchor participation, academic excellence and achievements, and community, civic, church, or school volunteer activities as well as financial need. The recipient of the Georgia Pilot Foundation Scholarship is Halle Griffin. Presented by Emily Schramm and Dr. Ward.

Alpha Delta Kappa – This scholarship is given to a student who plans on becoming a teacher. $1,000 to Rebecca Ward. Presented by Mandy Ward.

Adel Firefighters Organization Scholarship – $500 each to Kate Lawrence and Kylie Downs. Presented by Jared Lawrence.

BASF Inc. – “The BASF Sparks, GA site is proud to present scholarships to deserving graduates from the CHS Class of 2023. An important aspect of social responsibility is how BASF supports the communities where we live and work. We are committed to advancing science education, environment, health and safety and other programs and initiatives that are important to the quality of life in our communities.” $1,500 each to Cayden Dixon, Branden Hazeltine, Thomas Norman, and Cole Walker. Presented by Scott Freeman.

Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation – $500 each to A.J. Thompson, Sasha Gray, Jasmine Kaur, Caia Davis, and Cody Spencer. Presented by Sam Lindsey.

Julie Oliver Pickle Memorial Scholarship – This scholarship is presented in memory of Julie Oliver Pickle, who was the valedictorian of the Class of ‘85 and is given to the valedictorian of the Class of 2023. $2,000 to Allie Simmons. Presented by Lynn Pickle and family.

Salutatorian Scholarship – $1,000 to Halle Griffin. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Third Honor Graduate Scholarship – $1,000 to Jasmine Kaur. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Dr. Marla Darden Peters Honor Scholarship – $1,000 to Andrew Holt, presented by Martha Darden.

John L. & Joyce Williams Memorial Scholarship – Awarded in the memory of the patriarch and matriarch of the Williams Family who operate many businesses in Cook County. $1,000 each to Morgan Willis, Kylie Downs, A.J. Thompson, and Waleed Ahmed. Presented by Steve Williams.

Lynn Gibbs Memorial Scholarship – Given by Lynn’s husband, Mike, in memory of a vibrant lady who loved this community and was always helping and serving others. $1,500 to Emma Wood. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Elite Structures Scholarship – $750 each to Madison Crosby and Jeet Patel. Presented by Dr. Ward.

Cowart Family Play It Forward Scholarship – $2,000 to Halle Griffin. Presented by Tammy and Rene Cowart.

W. L. Hughes Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Coach Hughes, a teacher and wrestling coach at Cook High School for many years. This scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is awarded to Kolten Ogletree. Presented by Gail Hughes.

Judy Meadows Memorial Scholarship is given by her son, Mitchell Meadows, and family. Judy worked with the school system and in law enforcement. This $500 scholarship is awarded to Katelynn Blount.

Doug Ratts Memorial Scholarship – In 1979, when Doug Ratts graduated from Owen Valley High School in Spencer, Indiana, most young men joined the military or went to work. Doug and his family moved to Adel, and he began working in the aviation business with his father at the Cook County Airport. A few years later, he began a successful career as the Finance and Insurance Manager at Cook County Ford. However, Doug always wished he had attended college, and he encouraged young men and women to get their education so they could find good jobs. With his passing in January 2022, Doug’s family created a scholarship to continue his legacy of encouraging young people to pursue their dreams.

The Doug Ratts Memorial Scholarship will be presented annually to a Cook High graduate who plans to attend the technical school, college, or university of their choice. The second annual scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is presented to Rebecca Ward by Dr. Becky Ratts.

The Jere Anna Hargett Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of a retired Cook County Assistant Superintendent. This scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is awarded to Bradley Artiago-Trejo. Presented by Brenda Moore.

Serena Murphy Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of a retired Cook High School English and Language Arts teacher. This scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is awarded to Clayton Exum. Presented by Jimmy Murphy.

William Bo Betts Memorial Scholarship – Tony and Melissa Betts are giving a scholarship in memory of their infant grandson, William Bo Betts. Bo is the son of Palmer and Amber Betts. This scholarship is being presented to a Cook High Hornet Senior Baseball player. Bo’s family knows that he would have followed his Dad, Palmer Betts’, footsteps! This Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 goes to Cole Walker.

Harris/Graham Tribute Scholarship

Dr. David Graham, class of 1987, currently serves as the Assistant Vice-Provost for Student-Athlete Success at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Graham has established a tribute scholarship in honor of his mother, Brenda Graham, and grandmother, Evelyn Harris. This scholarship will provide a deserving student with financial support they need to attend college and pursue their academic goals.

Dr. Graham’s generosity and commitment to student success are a testament to the values and principles instilled in him by his mother and grandmother. The tribute scholarship established in their names will ensure that their legacy lives on through the accomplishments of the students who receive them. Brenda Graham is presenting this scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Rokita Spencer.

Cook County Training School/Class of ’68 – $500 each to Ja’Lysa Loyd, Javarius Seabrooks, Adarien Walton, and Ta’Nashia Carithers. Presented by Carolyn Carter and Judy Hart.

Hilda Whitehurst Allen Real Estate – $1,000 each to Yasmin Juarez and Ja’Lysa Loyd. Presented by Marty Howell.

Cook Retired Educators – This scholarship is given to a student who plans on becoming a teacher. $1,000 to Kate Lawrence. Presented by Brenda Moore.

Jackson Connell Memorial Scholarship – This scholarship is given in memory of a Cook High School graduate and local businessman who continually supported Cook High School activities, especially the sports program. The scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is awarded to Cayden Dixon. Presented by Marci Baldree and Daniel Connell.

Class of ’62 – $1,000 each to Katelynn Blount and Cayden Dixon. Presented by Howard McClain.

Class of ’72 – $1,000 each to Halle Griffin and Devin Schramm. Presented by Carolyn McClain.

Class of ’77 Technical – $500 each to Monchez Johnson and Thomas Johnson. Presented by Dr. Williams.

Class of ’79 – $1,000 to Gabby James. Presented by Trevor Hand.

Class of 1985 Scholarship is given in honor and memory of the graduates of this class. $1,000 to Drew Martin. Presented by Lynn Pickle.

Class of ’89 – The Class of 1989 Scholarship is recognized as the first “Class of” scholarship to be presented at Cook High School. This example of leadership and vision is a testament to the classmates whom the scholarship represents. Graduates from our class can be found from New York to Oregon and California to Florida, and many states in between. This year’s recipient is Andrew Holt, who received $1,000. Presented by Lee Folsom.

Class of ’90 – $1,000 to Logan Franklin. Presented by Lea Hazel.

Class of ’91 – $1,000 to Ace Tessier. Presented by Leslie Folsom.

Class of 1996 Scholarship – The Class of 1996 Scholarship is given in honor of the loved ones we have lost and in the spirit of great drive and determination amid obstacles, which characteristically defines our class. $1,300 to Matthew Sermons. Presented by Shelli Phillips.

Class of ‘97 – The Cook High Class of 1997 commemorated its 20-year milestone by creating a scholarship fund. Graduates from all over the country contributed to support the next generation of CHS alumni. The Class of ’97 is honored to award a scholarship to students who exemplify hard work and dedication to their family, school and community. $350 each to Amaya Durden, Halle Griffin, Sabrina Smith, and Breanna Walker. Presented by Leslie Pickett.

Cook High School Class of 2023 Scholarship – The Cook High School Class of 2023 scholarship was initiated by the seniors of this class. They requested approval for a car show fundraiser to help their peers achieve their academic goals when attending a university, college, or technical school. $500 each to Madison Crosby, Adrian Diggs, Candler Spires, Ny’Jyah Thomas, Bethany Holman, and Jeet Patel; $1,000 each to Alex Ayala, Alex Masariegos, and Mathew Sermons. Presented by Maria Studebaker-Coppage.

Haydn Davis Family Memorial – $1,000 to Drew Martin, presented by Lee Folsom.

Hornet Steel Building Scholarship – $500 each to Allie Simmons, Conner Herrin, and Lydia Sellars. Presented by Dr. Williams.

Lyn Stone/Badcock of Adel – $1,000 to Carly Davis, presented by Dr. Williams.

Joey Schramm Real Estate Scholarship – This scholarship is given to students who will study business with the intent of getting a real estate license and serving in the South Georgia Region. $1,000 each to Lydia Sellars and Pablo Hernandez; $2,000 to Devin Schramm; and $500 each to Thomas Norman and Rokita Spencer.

One Source Solutions – $1,000 each to Halle Griffin, Cody Spencer, and Allie Simmons. Presented by Tom Thomas.

Lee “Blaster” Fulp Memorial Scholarship – The Lee “Blaster” Fulp Memorial Scholarship is given by Sheila Fulp and Bennett Electric in memory of Lee, who was serving our country when he was tragically killed. $500 each to Cayden Dixon, Adisyn Purvis, Breanna Walker, and Javarius Seabrooks; $1,500 to Hailey Kelly. Presented by Ricky Bennett and Sheila Fulp.

David VanBrackle Memorial Scholarship – $500 to Morgan Willis. Presented by Joy Folsom.

Southwell Medical Center – $1,500 to Lilly Dixon, presented by Emily Schramm.

Southwell Medical Center Auxiliary – Each year, the Pink Ladies give a scholarship to one student who plans to study in the medical field. $1,000 to Breanna Walker, presented by Emily Schramm.

Danny Young/Independent Retirement Professionals – $1,000 to Allie Simmons, presented by Dr. Ward.

Pam Merwin Memorial Scholarship – Presented by friends and family of Pam Merwin in honor of a life filled with great joy, kindness and talent. As an educator at Cook High for 31 years, Mrs. Merwin was devoted to her students and fellow teachers both in and outside of the classroom. This scholarship continues her legacy as a messenger of hope. It is awarded to a student who is a natural leader with love and service in their heart much like Pam Merwin. $1,000 each to Ethan Crosby and Adrian Diggs. Presented by Brenda Moore.

First Assembly of God Scholarship – $1,000 each to Carter Exum, Lilly Dixon, Kylie Downs, and Kaeli Rountree. Presented by Dr. Williams.

Luchus McMillian Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 to Itiana Thompson. Presented by Dr. Williams.

James T. Daughtrey Memorial Ag Scholarship – This scholarship is a tribute to a father and son, Tom and Jake, who always lived their lives with a spirit of generosity, who valued helping others, and who cared deeply about their community. In addition to their dedication to farming, Tom and Jake were known for their love of family and friends. Recipients of the scholarship may have a passion for agriculture, but more importantly, be committed to making a positive impact on others. Through this scholarship program, the memory of a beloved father and son will live on, as future generations of student leaders strive to embody their values of hard work, kindness, generosity, and community. This year there are two scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each presented to Rokita Spencer and Cayden Dixon by Heather Daughtrey.

John R. Dobbins Memorial Book Scholarship – On behalf of the John Dobbins family, this Book Scholarship for $750 was awarded to TyKerian Mathis by Ronnie Dobbins and Hope Weaver.

Gaines R. Hester Memorial Book Scholarship – On behalf of the Gaines Hester family, this Book Scholarship for $750 was awarded to Fantaysia Durden by Ronnie Dobbins and Hope Weaver.

Terry Arnold Memorial Scholarship – “In the 1980’s, Terry Arnold came to Cook County with only the clothes on his back. He came from very humble beginnings. Since coming to Cook County, he made an honorable name for himself as a Deputy Sheriff, a Grill Master, Horse Trader, and Friend. You could find Terry in many different circles – at Pine Valley Store buying a drink, grilling for weekend get-togethers, or even wandering the halls of the Georgia State Capitol. Terry loved people, always finding the good in people. It isn’t how long you live or where you started from that really matters. What matters is that you do your best while you are alive and leave behind wonderful memories when you are gone. I challenge the recipients of this scholarship to not forget where you came from, find the good in people and LOVE BIG! Best wishes, Claybo Arnold.” The scholarship in the amount of $500 each went to Carter Exum and Clayton Exum, presented by Dr. Williams.

Cook High Touchdown Club – The Cook High Touchdown Club Scholarship is awarded to a football player who has played two consecutive years and who has also shown leadership both on and off the football field. Players had to apply for this scholarship in order to be considered. $500 each to Javarius Seabrooks, Cody Spencer, Adarien Walton, and Bryson Wilson. Presented by Lauren Spires.

VALIC – $1,000 to Anastashia Horton, presented by Debbie Cowart and Brad Skinner.

Herff Jones – $1,500 to Tashuna Pitts. Presented by Dr. Ward.

K-8 Principal’s Scholarship – $750 to Danny Warren, presented by Dr. Williams.

Diamond Club Softball Scholarship – $1,000 each to Halle Griffin and Allie Simmons, presented by Dr. Williams.

Wiley’s Electric Scholarship, $500 each to Bryson Wilson and Zaniya Reynolds, presented by Maysoe Wiley.

Cook County Welding Scholarship – $500 to Sasha Gray, presented by Dr. Williams.

Make a Difference Scholarship – $1,000 each to Bethany Holman and Caia Davis, presented by Dr. Ward.

SOGA Charitable Foundation – $2,000 each to Alexander Ayala, Sean Wirtz, and Yasmin Juarez, presented by Dr. Ward.