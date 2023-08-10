Mrs. Mary Graddy Wadsworth, 73 of Quitman passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Wadsworth was born May 21,1950 in Cook County to the late John Ethridge and Emma Mae Cannington Graddy. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta where she graciously kept her kitchen family organized and on top of their game with her boundless energy. She was a graduate of Cook High School and was a secretary at the Coastal Plains Farmer’s CO-OP in Quitman until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking to serve others and fishing alongside her loving husband Kenny. She was known for her infectious smile and her love for Jesus. She always made every family function and holiday so memorable, especially Christmas Eve where she would grace the family table with her famous fudge, divinity, apple and German chocolate cake. Family was everything to Mary and she dearly loved all of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.

Survivors include her beloved husband of fifty years, Kenny Wadsworth of Quitman; brother, Ron (Gloria) Graddy of Sumner, GA; sister, Ava Nell Shannon of Adel; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list. Mrs. Wadsworth was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Raleigh Shannon; her sister and brother-in-law, Verma Lee and Terry Conley; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sherry Ann and Preston Wadsworth.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 7, 2023 in the sanctuary of Northside Baptist Church, Valdosta with Rev. Robby Foster officiating and eulogy being given by Lisa Hannan. Interment followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at purvisfh.com. Maxwell – Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.