Mrs. Kristy Hood Owens, 61

Kristy Hood Owens, 61 of Adel passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at the home of her son, surrounded by her family. Kristy was born September 16, 1961 in Adel to Leon & Jeanie Newbern Hood. Kristy was a 1979 graduate of Cook High School and was CFO of Hood Timber Company, where she worked all her life in their family business. She was a member of Azalea Ray City Church of God Ray City and was a very strong Christian. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and spending time with them. Kristy was a devoted daughter and loved her mama and daddy. She enjoyed cooking for her family and watching the GA Bulldogs and racing.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin Owens of Adel; sons, Joe (Jill) Joiner of Sparks, and Houston (Jessica) Joiner of Adel; stepdaughters, Brittany (Eric) Hesson of Longwood, Fl, and Shelby Belcher of TN; grandchildren, Leah Joiner, Brooke Joiner, Lee Joiner, Luke Joiner, and Jacob Joiner; mother, Jeanie Hood of Sparks; sister, Karen Hood of Adel; brother, John (Marie) Hood of Lenox; many nieces & nephews; and her fur baby, Sadie. Kristy was preceded in death by her previous spouses, Steve Joiner, and Gary Moore; father, Leon Hood; and brother, Rickey Hood.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 at Azalea City Church of God Ray City with Bro. Charles Blair, and Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating. Interment followed at Brushy Creek Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.