Mr. Floyd B. Moon, 84

Mr. Floyd B. Moon, age 84, of Adel, Georgia, formerly of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta. He was born on December 7, 1938 in Colquitt County at Reedy Creek School where his dad was principal and his mom was a teacher. Mr. Moon was the son of the late Floyd Jackson Moon and Mildred Cathryn Allen Moon.

He graduated from Tift High School in 1956, the received a business degree from Georgia State in 1960 before graduating from Mercer Law School in 1964. Mr. Moon served in the Georgia National Guard from 1956 until 1962 and his last base station was at Fort Gordon. He moved to Valdosta in 1964 after law school and lived in Adel from 1997 until 2021. He opened Moon Law Firm in 1972 and was an active member of the State Bar of Georgia for 59 years. Mr. Moon also served as Lt. Governor of Georgia District Kiwanis in 1972. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Adel.

Mr. Moon enjoyed church, travel and history and often reminded his sons that they made the best decisions by marrying their wives who took good care of him and his wife as they aged.

Mr. Moon is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law and four grandchildren: Patrick W. Moon (Meredith Moon) and their children, Alaina Moon and Garrett Moon, all of Hahira, Georgia; Jason B. Moon (Katrina Moon) and their children, Jackson Moon and Landon Moon, all of Valdosta; and one brother, Garland Moon of Vidalia, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Best Moon; two brothers, Allen Moon and Morgan Moon; and one sister, Marion Harrod.

A funeral service for Mr. Floyd Moon and a memorial service for Mrs. Ann Moon were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Valdosta with Rev. Mac Weaver officiating. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens (8879 Val-Del Road; Adel, Georgia). Jackson Moon, Landon Moon, Garrett Moon, Monty Moon, Buck Moon, David O’Dell, Terry Sheldon and Tyler Turner served as pallbearers. Buddy Brazeal sang “It Is Well With My Soul”, the congregation sang “Amazing Grace” and J. Michael Dennis played piano. In lieu of flowers the family asks that monetary gifts be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta, GA 31602.

