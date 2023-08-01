Mr. William Goff, 81 of West Berrien Community passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at his son’s residence. Mr. Goff was born May 20, 1942 in Tift County to the late Willie Goff & Martha Pearl Hancock Goff. He was pastor of Wright Chapel in Worth County. He loved traveling, camping, fishing, and singing with his family. Mr. Goff loved fireworks, he was #1 firework salesman for their shop, Blackcat Fireworks. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Faye Purvis Goff of West Berrien Community; son, Kenneth E. Goff and his wife, Waunell Fowler Goff of Lakeland; grandchildren, Kenley Goff of Lakeland, and Kaley Goff of Lakeland; great grandson, Mateo Williams; several nieces & nephews; brother – in – law, and sister – in – law, Donnie & Teressa Purvis of Tifton; sister – in – law, Nancy Goff of Nashville; and close family friend to Mrs. Goff, Fannie Griffin of West Berrien Community. Mr. Goff was preceded in death by his brothers, Bo Goff, Horace Goff, Charles Goff, and Roger Goff; and sisters, Sarah Goff, & Mattie Mae Weeks.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home. Interment followed at Nashville Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.