Mrs. Betty Jo ”BJ” Bennett Brogdon, 86

Betty Jo ”BJ” Bennett Brogdon, 86, of Adel, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Memorial University Hospital in Savannah, GA on July 22, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1937, to the late Caulie and Ruth Bennett of Adel, GA. BJ is preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, William “Bill” Brogdon, her brothers Bill Bennett, Wilbur Bennett and her sisters Dot Bennett, Jeanette Lasseter, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Hoyt and Jane Brogdon; step-grandson Clay Rutherford; and close friend Mattie Ruth Emrich. She is survived by her brothers Larry Bennett, Randy Bennett, his wife Leea, brother-in-law Merrell Lasseter, sisters-in-law Hazel Bennett, Miriam Bennett, her sons Christopher Dorman Brogdon, his wife Jenny, Slade Brogdon, his wife Lynda; stepson Al ”Bubba” Brogdon, his wife Helen; stepdaughters Callie Faulhaber, her husband Bill, Holly Prescott, Joy Tinney, her husband Bret; grandsons Jason Brogdon, Colby Brogdon, Wyatt Brogdon, Brody Brogdon, Colt Brogdon; step-grandchildren Kirby Parramore, Hope Parramore, Kasi Prescott, Crystal Nelson, Sarah Morris, Will Tinney, Jake Tinney, John Bret Tinney, many nieces and nephews and dedicated friend Josie Stumer.

Betty Jo was a faithful follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and a member of First Baptist Church of Adel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and was dedicated to her family and friends. BJ was an extremely stylish, charming, and caring woman. In the early years, she worked at the ASCS office and Moody Air Force Base. Later, she worked with her husband at Brogdon Pecan Farm while raising their children. BJ was an excellent cook and fed all who visited. She loved to play bridge and participated in several different bridge clubs. She enjoyed being a part of the Golden Girls club as well as being a facilitator of her high school reunion.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Adel with Dr. Mike Ruffin, Rev. Johnny Hendley and Elder Thad Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Annex. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm at Purvis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to First Baptist Church of Adel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.