Zettie Lee Tillman, 83, of Adel passed away on July 12, 2023 at Southwell Medical Adel campus. She was born on March 9, 1940 to the late George and Edith Watson.

She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Tommy) Hughes of Plant City, FL; two sons, Greg Alan (Deborah) Tillman of Adel/Cecil and Craig (Veronica) Tillman of Middleton, TN; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Rudseal of Rome, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by a brother, George Watson and a brother-in-law Eugene Rudseal.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 15 2023 at Springhead Baptist Church Cemetery.