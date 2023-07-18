Mrs. Paula Bennett Shierling, 74

Mrs. Paula Bennett Shierling, age 74, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on July 15, 2023 at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta. She was born in Adel on June 9, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Walter Jackson “Buddy” Bennett and Minnie Thelma Taylor Bennett. Mrs. Shierling lived all of her life in Cook County and retired as the director of the Cook Service Center. She was a member of Hahira First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Shierling is survived by her husband of 55 and a half years, Bobby Shierling, of Adel; a son, Clay Shierling of Adel; a son-in-law, Scott McDowell of Adel; four grandsons: Lane Shierling and Jaxson Shierling, both of Adel, Ty McDowell and his wife Taylor of Tifton, Georgia, and Zane McDowell of Adel; two granddaughters and their spouses: Leanna and Josh Southerland of Sparks, Georgia, and Jena and Tunner Taylor of Adel; and a great-grandchild, Addison Southerland of Sparks; a brother and sister-in-law, J.G. and Debra Bennett of Adel: a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, B.J. and Zippy Vonier of Thomasville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacey McDowell, and a brother, Jack Bennett.

The funeral service for Mrs. Shierling took place at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Hahira First Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Bussey and Rev. David Gordon officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Josh Southerland, Tunner Taylor, Clint Carnine, Eric Graham, Clint Bush and Danny Brady served as pallbearers. Lori Carnine played piano and sang “It Is Well With My Soul” and also accompanied the congregation in the singing of “Victory in Jesus”. Visitation was held at Hahira First Baptist Church one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Shierling to The Perlman Cancer Center (209 Pendleton Dr..; Valdosta, GA 31602) or to Langdale Hospice House (2263 Pineview Dr.; Valdosta, GA 31602 or online at www.hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org).

