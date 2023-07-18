Mrs. Pat Bush, 78

Pat Bush, age 78, passed away on July 13, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center. Pat was born on June 25, 1945 to the late John P. Johnson and Lula Mae Creamer Johnson in Dothan, Alabama. Pat was a Christian wife, mother, and Pat-Pat who cherished her relationship with God, family, and friends. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church where she sang alto in the choir. Pat graduated from Cook High School in the Class of 1963 where she was Captain of the cheerleaders. Attending Georgia Southwestern College, she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education and furthered her education with both Master of Education and Education Specialist Degrees. Teaching was her career, having taught Pre-K/Elementary school for 30+ years, she was a member of Cook Retired Educators, founding member of Cook County Reading Council, served as State President of Georgia Reading Council, and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa (honorary teachers sorority). She taught at Lenox Elementary, Cook Pre-K, and Cook Primary School. She attended several International Conferences as an educator.

As a wife, Pat kept the family together as William traveled the globe during his career. At times, Pat would travel with William on selected assignments and visited several other countries on these adventures. Pat loved to travel with family, friends, and fellow educators.

Her community service included Adel/Cook Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, founding member of Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, founding member of Cook County Council for the Arts, Adel Mainstreet Board (Chairman), Friends of Reed Bingham State Park, Relay for Life, and founding member of Civitan Club having served one term as President. Pat was featured in the 2019 “My Cook Magazine”. Pat lived her life in service to God, family, friends, and the Adel/Cook County Community that she loved so dearly.

In 2017, Rep. Penny Houston nominated Pat for the Georgia Humanities Council Board of Directors. Pat was appointed in 2017 to serve a 3-year term (2018-2020) and reappointed in 2020 for a second 3-year term (2020-2023). Pat was instrumental in planning for this Board to visit Adel/Cook County in October of 2023.

After visiting a tea house in Plains, GA, Pat and friends opened the Tea House in Sparks in 1998 and operated it until 2000. She often commented “we didn’t make much money, but we had a lot of fun”. The Gorgeous Goose was operated by Pat for many years and she assisted her husband, William in various other business ventures.

In October of 1965, Pat married William Bush at First Baptist Church of Adel. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William; their four children, Chad (Amy) of Sparks, Brad (Tina) of Sparks, Lara Norris of Perry, GA, and Clint (Marcie) of Sparks. Pat-Pat adored her grandchildren, Sadie and Emmie Bush of Sparks, Will, Carson, and Carter Shirey of Perry, GA, Vera Cate Bush of Sparks, Josh (Kathryn) Warren of Nashville, GA, and Jacob Nix of Ray City, GA. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Kylan Powel of Adel, Tucker, Madeline and Tripp Warren of Nashville; her sister, Gail Flemming of Adel; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and many loving friends.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Adel with Rev. Mike Broadwater and Dr. Neal Sweet officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery Annex. Serving as pallbearers are Josh Warren, Jacob Nix, Clay Shierling, Jason Kelley, Frank Swanson, Michael Dinnerman, Bud Fuller, and Nate Byron.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pat Bush Memorial Scholarship, Cook County Educational Foundation, 37 Josey Rd. Adel, GA. 31620.

In doing this, her legacy of serving the next generation will continue. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.