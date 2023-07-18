Mr. Paul Fulp, 80

Mr. Paul Fulp, age 80, of Adel, Georgia passed away July 15, 2023 at the Baptist Hospital Downtown in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Fulp was born April 14, 1943 in Adel, Georgia to the late Samuel Willard Fulp and Gladys Sue Taylor Fulp. He lived all of his life in Cook County and was a retired truck driver for Adel Steel and a farmer. Mr. Fulp attended the Cross Point Church in Valdosta, Georgia.

Mr. Fulp is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Hart Fulp of Adel; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Scotty Fulp of Adel, and Jamie and Sonya Fulp of Tifton, Georgia; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Tony Barker of Hahira, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Alaina Fulp of Athens, Georgia; Caleb Fulp of St. Mary’s, Georgia; Chase Barker and Caden Barker, both of Hahira; Ashton Fulp, Will Fulp and Reagan Fulp, all of Tifton; one brother, Larry Fulp of Adel; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Fulp was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sue Wall.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday; July 19, 2023 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Jefferson and Rev. Brian Whitley officiating and a eulogy by his granddaughter, Alaina Fulp. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Caleb Fulp, Chase Barker, Caden Barker, Will Fulp Greg Wall and D.J. Hardman will serve as pallbearers. Tammy Whitley will play piano and sing “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art” at the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home is serving the Fulp family.