Mr. David Sanders, 71 of Hahira passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born February 23, 1952 in Albany to the late Pate Sanders and his mother Gladys Sanders that lives in Fitzgerald. David proudly served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He then went to work with the United States Postal Service and retired after serving 20 years with Adel and Sparks. As retirement wasn’t for him, he then went back to work with Lowes of Valdosta. David enjoyed building model airplanes, collecting eagles, riding his motorcycle, fishing, listening to country music and spending time with his family traveling, especially to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Seafood was one of his favorite foods, so every Thursday David and his wife, Trisha would go eat fish at Ray’s Mill Pond or Fish Net. David always had a smile on his face that would lighten up a room and he never met a stranger. Anyone who knew David from the post office can tell you that he would greet you with his charismatic personality. David was of Baptist faith. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, generosity and laughter.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Trisha Sanders of Hahira; daughter, Melissa (John) Roberts of Adel; granddaughters, Kaleigh Humber and Analeigh Humber of Adel; grandson, Kyle Roberts of Adel; sisters, Trisha Smith of Fitzgerald, and Linda Jones of Taylor Michigan; brother, E J Sanders of Manchester, New Hampshire; sister in law, Carolyn (Carl) Vredeveld of Lake Park; brother in law, Gary (Vonnie) Schofill of Nashville, and Richard (Rhett) Watson of Valdosta. David was preceded in death by his father, Pate Sanders; brother, Chuck Sanders; brothers in law, Greg Smith, John Jones, and Buddy Schofill; father & mother in law, Robert Sr & Frances Schofill.

Funeral services were held at New Life Baptist Church with Mr. Billy Lusk officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.