Mrs. Joyce Fender Carter, 72

Mrs. Joyce Fender Carter, age 72, of Hahira, Georgia, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta. She was born on November 6, 1950 in Cook County and was the daughter of James Franklin Fender and Lillian Lavonne Roberts Fender. Mrs. Carter lived most of her life in Lowndes County and was the former owner of Joyce’s Fried Chicken in Hahira. She was a Baptist.

Mrs. Carter is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Greg and Tonya McConnell, Kevin and Christina Carter, all of Adel, Georgia; a daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Coombs of Hahira; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Debbie Griffin of Nashville, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Fender, and two sisters, Elizabeth Thomas and Linda Edwards.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mrs. Carter at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Longbridge Church Cemetery in Berrien County with Rev. Chad Payne officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Boone Funeral Home, Inc. of Adel.