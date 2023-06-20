Mr. Thomas Hagy, Sr. 67 of Adel passed away June 8, 2023. Mr. Hagy was born April 8, 1956 to the late Graham & Shelvia Lane Hagy. He worked in the coal mines of Virginia and before retiring he worked at Production Plating. He enjoyed hunting & fishing, he was an outdoors guy. Mr. Hagy loved watching the birds at his feeders, liked working in his garden. He was a great cook.

Survivors include his wife, Sanda Croft of Adel; children, Tommy Hagy, Jr of Adel, Marshall (Donna) Croft of Valdosta; Jennifer Hagy of Adel, and Donna (Desmond) Sandoval of Canton, GA.; 12 grandchildren, Waylon Hagy, Leland Johnson, Kohen Johnson, Josie Lee Hagy, Jazz Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Calyn Bell, Coleman Lansdell, Blake Harkins, Ashley Baltrus, Kaysie Croft, and Marlie Croft; two great grandchildren, Nellie Mae Bell, & Rowen Brooks Baltrus; two brothers, Johnny Hagy of Jacksonville, and Billy Hagy of Tifton; and two sisters, Rose Mary Dunham of Ray City, and Marie Oliver of Valdosta. Mr. Hagy was preceded in death by three sisters, Laura Holmes, Shelia Hagy, and Kim Crapes.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Brannon officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.