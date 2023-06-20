Mr. Randall Lamb, 54 of Nashville passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 13, 1969 to the late Donald and Betty Lamb. He worked for City of Nashville and Hubbard Construction for several years before becoming auto mechanic for himself. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Lamb of Nashville; sons, Randall Freddie Lamb, Jr. of Orlando, FL, Thomas Edward Lamb of Orlando, FL, Ricky Freddie Lamb of Willacoochee, and Randall Lee Smart of Valdosta; daughters, Priscilla Ann Lamb of Orlando, FL and Loralynn Smart of Nashville; grandchildren, 6; brothers Donald Wayne (Melissa) Lamb of Nashville and Jerry Lamb of Nashville; and sister, Tammy (Hank) Stone of Hahira.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.