Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Geiger, 76

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Geiger, age 76, of Adel, Georgia passed away June 6, 2023 at her daughter’s residence in Douglas, Georgia. She was born on December 24, 1946 in Berrien County to the late George Raymond Shirah and Vernon Jordan Shirah Miley. Mrs. Geiger lived most of her life in Cook County and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She was retired from Smith Hospital.

Mrs. Geiger is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Stevie and Tina Bullard of Hahira, Georgia; two daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa and Bobby Jones of Nashville, Georgia, Regina and Alex Morrison of Douglas, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Dustin and Brittany Bullard of Adel, Christian Quiroz, Brock Jones and Bailey Jones, all of Nashville, Maggie Morrison, Alex Morrison and Elec Morrison, all of Douglas; three great grandchildren; one sister, Faye Clemons of Georgetown, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Ruth Shirah of Adel; a great neighbor and great friend, Bunky Bailey of Adel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Ellis Bullard, and one brother, Wayne Shirah.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at New Life Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Payne officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held at New Life Baptist Church one hour prior to the service. “I’ll Fly Away”, “Beulah Land” and “The Old Rugged Cross” were played at the service. Alex Morrison, Elec Morrison, Dustin Bullard, Christian Quiroz, Brock Jones and David Shirah served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Geiger family.