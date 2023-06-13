Mr. Louis Goff, 70 of Adel passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home in Adel. Mr. Goff was born September 27, 1952 to the late George & Dorothy Bennett Goff. He enjoyed watching football and it didn’t matter if it was the Falcons or the Bulldogs. He also loved his family very much.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene Goff of Cecil; children, Sarah Chaney of Adel, Lorianne (Justin) Wilson of Quitman, and Lyle Goff (Leanna Hamner) of Lenox; grandchildren, Mackenzie Wilson, Madison Wilson, Macie Wilson, Aniston Daugharty, Aiden Goff, Braylon Chaney, and Emma Gibbs; brother, Rev. Wayne (Lynn) Goff of Pavo; stepfather, Earl Bristol of Adel; stepbrothers, Allan Bristol of Ray City, and Chris Bristol of Ray City. Mr. Goff was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Dracey Bristol; and stepsister, Lynn Wilkerson.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Goff officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.