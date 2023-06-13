Mr. Gary Cooksey, 75

Gary Cooksey, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center. Gary was born July 13, 1947 in Miami, Florida to the late Gary White Cooksey, II and Rosa McNeil Cooksey. Growing up on the Akins Farm in Berrien County, Gary worked in tobacco and other farm chores. He graduated from Berrien County High School in 1966 where he played football. He began tinkering around on cars with his dad, who was a car buff himself. This started his interest in mechanics.

Gary was a mechanic and loved helping people ‘fix’ their vehicles. Places that he worked include Harry Schwartz Pontiac in Nashville, Ted Holt Chevrolet in Adel and Cook County Ford. Then in the early 80’s he opened his own shop: Gary’s Auto Service. Gary loved this community and his many friends, along with his love of cars and racing. He loved to entertain people and was always making people laugh. Service to others was his thing and his big heart was always looking out for the underdog. He loved animals and had several cats and dogs. Friends knew that Gary’s “bark was worse that his bite”.

Gary was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for thirty years and was very caring and attentive to the class members. The class after all these years became known at the Cooksey Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife/companion, JoAnna Cooksey of Adel; children, Michael (Kelley) Felts of Adel, and Michelle (Tommy) Daughtrey of Adel; grandchildren, Will Felts, Kaylyn Felts, Aaron Felts, Jordan Felts, Anna Daughtrey, and Tom Daughtrey; sisters, Sheila Leavens of Nashville, and Rachel Cooksey of Nashville; niece, Jackie Jordan of Nashville, nephew, Joseph Jordan of Nashville; and many special friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church Adel with Dr. Neal Sweet, and Pastor Ben Smith officiating. Interment was held at Westview Cemetery in Nashville. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.