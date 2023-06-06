Wendellyn “Ann” Moon, 77, of Adel, Georgia, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Langdale Hospice House after a lengthy illness. She was born March 29, 1946 in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Wendell and Mildred Best of Adel, Georgia. Ann obtained her Specialists in Education, as well as her Master’s in Education, from Valdosta State University. She taught Math and Science at Hahira Middle School and taught in the Dewar College of Education at Valdosta State University. She will be remembered by her children as a loving mother who cared for them deeply and taught the importance of education. She loved spending her time showering her grandchildren with love and attention. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love of and care for animals.

Survivors include her husband Floyd B. Moon, sons, daughters-in-law and four grandchildren she treasured: Patrick W. Moon (Meredith Moon), Alaina Moon, and Garrett Moon of Hahira; and Jason B. Moon (Katrina Moon), Jackson Moon and Landon Moon of Valdosta.

As per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a family-only service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia, 31602, or at their website hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.