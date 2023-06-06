Ms. Linda T. Ball, 65

Ms. Linda T. Ball, age 65, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 28, 2023 at Pruitt Health Sunrise in Moultrie, Georgia. She was born in Valdosta on September 23, 1957 but lived most of her life in Cook County. Linda was the daughter of the late Otis Cecil Tindall and Shirley Ann Davis Tindall. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed all forms of art. Her passion was rock painting and she was involved with several local rock painting groups but really loved painting and hiding rocks with her son, Waylon.

Linda is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: James and Chelle Noles of Rockmart, Georgia, Waylon Hardy of Adel, Chad and Kayla Hardy of Adel; six grandchildren: Summer Noles, Cody Noles, Noah Noles, Ashton Hardy, Lincoln Hardy and Griffin Hardy; one great-grandchild, Braxton Noles; and two brothers: Otis E. Tindall of Valdosta and Steve Tindall of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; and a special niece, Tasha Gillis of Dupont, Georgia. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chance; a sister, Lisa Ann Tindall; and a grandchild, Dante Lee Hardy.

Her request for cremation was honored and her family will hold a private Life Celebration for her on June 10, 2023. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.