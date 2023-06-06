Ernestine Tucker Nelson, 93

Mrs. Ernestine Tucker Nelson, 92, of Adel passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at home.

Born in Barney, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Tucker and the late Ella Mae Godfrey Tucker. She was added to the Elm Street Church of Christ and was a faithful member until her death.

She is survived by her four sons: Althorne (Pat) Lane of Phoenix, Alabama; Mickey (Ida) Lane of Adel; Savoy (Edna) Lane of Fitzgerald; Ferris (Sharon) Cusack of Valdosta; five Daughters: Sherlene (Vernon) Johnson of Adel, Sisigna Ann (Larry) Harley of Sparks, Natalie Ceasor of Hahira; Lisha (Thad) Scruggs of Sparks; and Ella Cusack of Adel; a host of grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Roosevelt Nelson and son Leon Cusack and last but not least, two bonus daughters; Diane (Willie) Jones of Columbus, GA; Olivia (Willie) McRae of Adel.

The celebration of life was held Saturday, June 3 with Elder Gene Godfrey officiating. Interment followed in the Adel City Cemetery. Professional services were provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.