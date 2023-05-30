Mr. Troy Hewitt, 84

Troy Hewitt went home to Jesus on May 19, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born to parents, Pat and Rachael Hewitt on January 17, 1939 in Nashville, Georgia. As a child he always enjoyed lifting weights and having fun with his brothers and friends. Troy met Geraldine in 1963. He first saw her walking home from the movies with her friends and decided to ask her out on a date, she said no. However, he was persistent and continued to ask her out every time he saw her until she eventually said yes. They were married on April 4, 1965 and had 2 children, Timothy James Hewitt and Rhonda Michelle Hewitt.

In addition to being a loving husband and dedicated father and grandfather, Troy also loved fishing, eating at all you can eat restaurants, playing horseshoes and watching Nascar racing. Throughout Troy’s life he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

Troy now joins his parents Pat and Rachael Hewitt, as well as Alvie and Ruth Cook, Vernell Cark, Albert Cook and Jimmy Cook in heaven.

Troy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine Hewitt; children, Tim (Brooke Sundi) Hewitt and Michelle Gunter; Grandchildren, Josh McPherson, Savanah McPherson, Sophia (Mark) Leverette, Camille Hewitt, Darien Hewitt, Lexi Amerson, Gabriella Hewitt; Great Grandchildren, Julian McPherson and Callum Gorden; Sibilings, Cotton (Carol) Hewitt of Adel, GA, Wayne (Janet) Hewitt of Sarasota, FL, Sue (Hal) Barnes of Hahira, GA, Jean (Larry) Rutland of Lenox, GA and Mary (Danny) Phelps of Chula, GA.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2:00PM in the Russell Haven of Rest Chapel. Visitation with the family was held one hour prior to the service at 1:00PM. Following the chapel service, there was a graveside service in the Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery.

Pallbears are Ron Guthrie, Josh McPherson, Mark Leverette, Gary Hunter, Mike Hunter and Ken Hunter.

Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720