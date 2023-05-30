Mr. Joe Lawler, 85

Mr. Joe Lawler, age 85, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 27, 2023 in Adel at Southwell Health and Rehab. He was born in Bear Creek, Alabama on January 14, 1938 but has lived most of his life in Cook County. He was the son of the late Keefer Zeldon “K.Z.” Lawler and Arzona Whitehead Lawler. Mr. Lawler served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired hydraulic specialist with Metal Products in Adel. He was a member of Adel First Assembly.

Mr. Lawler is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Ricky and Brenda Lawler of Tifton, Georgia, and Kirk and Janet Lawler of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren and their spouses: Joey and Ryan Lawler of Atlanta, Rachel and Craig Davis of California, Amanda and Brad Holt of Tifton, Christa Lawler of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Ashlee Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers: Dewey Edward Lawler, Van Lawler, Bobby Lawler, Billy Lawler, Don Lawler and Paul Lawler; and two sisters: Lois Giddens and Betty Jones.

The funeral service for Mr. Lawler will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023 in the chapel of Boone Funeral Home (1804 S. Hutchinson Ave.) with Rev. Deland Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow at Lenox City Cemetery. Jay Lawler, Jay Taylor, Jeffrey Jones, Chris Stone, Keith Stone and Brian Stone will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the funeral service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Lawler family.