Mr. Eugene “Gene” Huffstuttler, 86

Mr. Eugene “Gene” Huffstuttler, age 86, of Adel, Georgia passed away May 26, 2023 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. Mr. Huffstuttler was born July 8, 1936 in Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Ernest Edward Huffstuttler and Ovella McCool Huffstuttler and has lived in Cook County since 1976. He was a retired supervisor with Tifton Aluminum in Tifton, Georgia and a member of the New Life Baptist Church. He loved going to church and being with his church family. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita Scott Huffstuttler; three brothers and three sisters-in-law: William and Ruevelia Huffstuttler of Adel, Rev. Bill and Pam Huffstuttler of Jacksonville, Florida, David and Kathy Huffstuttler of Tifton, Georgia; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Irene Harrell of Statesboro, Georgia, Lorene and Jim Pingitore of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved as his own. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Huffstuttler and Leonard Huffstuttler, and three sisters: Ruth Evelyn Potts, Margaret Roberts and Eloise Stone.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the New Life Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Payne officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Wesley Chapel Community Church Cemetery in Detroit, Alabama with Rev. Bill Huffstuttler officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation was from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday at New Life Baptist Church prior to the service. Larry Corbett sang “Beulah Land”, Tonya Whitman sang “The Goodness of God” and the congregation sang “Amazing Grace” at the funeral service at New Life Baptist Church and Mrs. Whitman also played piano.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefh@windstream.net. Boone Funeral Home is serving the Huffstuttler family.