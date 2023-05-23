Mrs. Glenna Patterson, 61, of Nashville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Berrien County Hospital. Born in Douglas, she was the daughter of the late Joe Lee Crumbley and Jimmie Sue Leavens Crumbley. She lived most of her life in Adel and Nashville. She attended The Cross Church in Nashville and was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Roscoe and Jesseca Patterson of Adel; Samuel and Kaitlyn Patterson of West Berrien, Lenox, Georgia and one daughter and son-in-law, Nina and Ty Bowen of Adel; nine grandchildren; her fiancé, Steve Collins of Nashville; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Timmy and Angie Crumbley and Gondra Crumbley, all of Adel; and one sister, Angela Thomas of Tifton, Georgia. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Spencer Crumbley.

There will be a private family memorial service held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home Inc. of Adel is serving the Patterson Family.