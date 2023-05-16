Mrs. Peggy Rutland Godwin, 101, of Lenox, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on October 4, 1921 to the late Charlie Robert Rutland and Letitia Baker Rutland. She was the oldest member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Lenox, Georgia.

She graduated from Tift County High School. She married Roy W. Godwin on December 28, 1941. He was soon inducted to serve in the army during World War II. When he returned at the end of the war, they bought a farm and she was a farmer’s wife and homemaker for 65 years. She loved God and the land, always grew a bountiful vegetable garden, and the plants in her home revealed her green thumb. She was a great cook who was known for her biscuits, tea cakes, and pecan pies. She loved to read, fish, and watch the Atlanta Braves play baseball. She hosted a family vacation at FDR State Park at Pine Mountain, GA each October for 35 years. She was proud to be a “Real Granddaughter” of a Confederate soldier, one of the few remaining.

Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by all of her siblings: John Rutland, Estelle Mifflin, Sara Lindsey, Lawrence Rutland, C.R. “Robert” Rutland, Thomas Edwin “T.E.” Rutland, Bessie Alice Rutland (who died in infancy), and Betty Jean Sumner. She was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Charles “Michael” Godwin.

She is survived by a son, Roy W. “Randy” Godwin, Jr. and his wife, Beth Evans Godwin, of Lenox, GA; a daughter, June Godwin Myers and her husband, Ronnie Myers, of Sycamore, GA; a daughter-in-law, Jan Baldree Godwin of Lenox, GA; grandchildren: Jeremy Godwin, Chad Godwin, Candace Godwin Joy, Josh Godwin, Ryan Myers, and Rayford Myers; great-grandchildren: Mason Hardy, Mallory Hardy and Charlotte Godwin; and one great-great granddaughter, Caroline Hardy.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Rutland Family Cemetery near Eldorado, GA. The eulogy was given by her nephew, Johnny Rutland. Music was provided by her great-nephews: Craig, Kevin, Brian, Eric, and Jamie Betts, and her niece, Abbie Godwin Barfield. They sang “Amazing Grace” and “I Can’t Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand).” Brother John Werner, pastor of Lakeview Baptist Church, provided prayers.

Visitation took place at Boone Funeral Home South (1804 S Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA, 31620) from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in honor of Peggy Godwin to Lakeview Baptist Church (P.O. Drawer 509, Lenox, GA 31637) or to Traditions Hospice (126 S Access Road, Chula, GA 31733).

The family would like to thank Peggy’s primary caregivers: Maxine Sanders, Joyce Roberts, Chad Godwin and Elizabeth Godwin, plus Traditions Hospice. All of these loved “Mema” and gave her the very best care.

