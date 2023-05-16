Mrs. Elizabeth Bloser Cato, 81, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 9, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia. She was born on January 3, 1942 in Sparks, Georgia and her parents were Cloyd Ginter Bloser, Sr. and Virginia Galbraith Bloser. Mrs. Cato was a homemaker and a member of Sparks Methodist Church. She lived in many places throughout her life due to her husband’s career but has resided the last 23 years in Lowndes and Cook Counties.

Mrs. Cato is survived by four sons and daughter-in-law: Tommy Jr. and Jackie Cato of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Mike and Nicole Cato of Bradenton, Florida, Jeff and Stacy Cato of Edmond, Oklahoma, Jason and Stefanie Cato of Palmetto, Georgia; eleven grandchildren: Catherine Cato, Blakely Cato, Lee Cato, Lauren Cato, Savannah Cato, Tiffany Cato, Caleb Cato, Ashton Cato, Cameron Cato, Austin Cato and Olivia Cato; and a brother and sister-in-law, Barrie and Toni Bloser of Portal, Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cato was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Terrell Cato, Sr.; a sister, Kathryn Griffin; and a brother, Cloyd Bloser, Jr.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mrs. Cato at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Woodlawn Cemetery Annex in Adel, Georgia with Rev. John Harrington officiating. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 1:45 PM on Friday at Sparks Methodist Church in Sparks, Georgia prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers it has been requested that memorials be made in honor of Mrs. Cato to Sparks Methodist Church, 206 N. Goodman St., Sparks, Georgia 31647.

Condolences may expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with all arrangements.