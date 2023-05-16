Mr. Brett “Booger” Warren, 53 of Adel, Georgia passed away May 12, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Warren was born September 22, 1069 in Adel, Georgia and lived all of his life in Cook County. He worked in construction with KBR Construction Company and was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Elizabeth Warren.

Mr. Warren is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Ashley Warren Fuks and Bryan Fuks of Valdosta, Georgia and Amber Warren Brady of Nashville, Georgia; his father, Charles “Buddy” Warren of Adel; four grandchildren: Kylen Warren of Valdosta, Bryleigh Brady, Jayleigh Brady and Carriebeth Brady, all of Nashville, Georgia; one brother, “Bud” Warren of Bradenton, Florida; one sister and brother-in-law, Dena and Ricky Smith of Moultrie, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home with Rev. Ted Graham officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Chris Ragland, Calem Daughtrey, Brad Caldwell, Todd Bickers, Wade Dorminey and Jason McCranie served as pallbearers. “When I Get Where I’m Going” and “Lead Me Home” were played at the service. Visitation took place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Boone Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.booonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Warren family.