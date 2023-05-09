Mrs. Bettie Bradford O’Neill, 89, of Adel, Georgia passed away on May 7, 2023 at The Fellowship Home in Nashville, Georgia. Mrs. O’Neill was born March 10, 1934 to the late Perry Bradford and Louelle Johnson Bradford. She was a retired Avon distributor. She lived in Panama City, Florida after retiring and then moved to Adel 10 years ago. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her two sisters and one brother-in-law: Iris and Kent Thomas and Doris Smith, all of of Adel; her sister-in-law, Betty Maloney of Hahira, Georgia; nephews and nieces: Ricky and Tammy Stalvey, Dale and David Teets, all of Adel, Cydney and Trooper Teipel of Macon, Georgia, Jill and Ray Sistino of Western Springs, Illinois, Louie Maloney of Valdosta, Georgia and Tanya Hill of Gastonia, North Carolina; numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Hahira, Georgia with Elder Thad Marshall officiating. Interment followed. “Amazing Grace” was played at the service.

