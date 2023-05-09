Mr. Robert “Bob” F. Hinkle, 91 of Nashville passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Berrien Nursing Center. Mr. Hinkle was born July 1, 1931 in Harvard NE. to the late Ralph & Elsie Klavon Hinkle. He served his country in the United States Air Force, and then finished his service in the National Guard. He worked in law enforcement in Fitzgerald, Tifton, and Omega, GA.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred LaNelle Hinkle of Nashville; daughter, Cathy Hinkle of TX; son, Dannie (Trinda) Williams of Fitzgerald; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Willliams of Nashville; grandchildren, Dannie (Tina) Williams, Sean Williams, Alex Williams, Joanna (Shane) Padgett, John (Andrea) May, Dene’ (Chad) Moody; great great grandchildren, Rylan Williams, Amberlie Williams, Kara Day, Alisa Busbin, Ally Padgett, Andrew May, Matthew May, Karrigen Moody; great great great grandchildren, Abilene Busbin, and Maya Lovell; niece, Joan Morris of NE. Mr. Hinkle was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Williams; and great great grandson, Ryan Williams.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.