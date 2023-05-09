Mr. Ricky Phillips, 68

Mr. Ricky Phillips, age 68, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 4, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 1954 and was the son of Van Wallace Phillips, Sr. and Carolyn Sumner Phillips. Mr. Phillips has resided in Adel for more than 20 years where he was self-employed in the maintenance and repair industry.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his mother, Carolyn Sumner Phillips of Adel; a brother and sister-in-law, Van W. Phillips, Jr. and Kathy Phillips of Dawson, Georgia; a nephew, several nieces and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Van Wallace Phillips, Sr. and a brother, David Phillips.

His request to be cremated will be honored and no formal services are scheduled at the present time but a memorial service may take place at a later date. His cremains will be placed in their family lot at Woodlawn City Cemetery in Adel.