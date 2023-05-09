Jimmy DeRon Griffin, 49, of Adel, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Griffin was a retired police officer with the Valdosta Police Department, where he was part of the SWAT team and Employee of the Month twice. He was also a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of 15 years, Betsy Griffin, of Adel; son Gavin Griffin, of Adel; daughter, Isabella Griffin, of Adel; his parents, Jimmy and Belinda Griffin, of Hahira; his parents-in-law, Carlos Calixto and Xiomara Morejon, of Jacksonville, FL; his brother, Travis Wayne Griffin, of Hahira; nephew and niece, Tristen Griffin and Kaleigh Griffin, both of Hahira; his aunts, Etna Frost and Cathryn Hardman; and cousins, Chance England, Mitzi Pender, Darren Hardman, and Cameron Hardman.

A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Ike Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8pm at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira