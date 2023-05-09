Jacqueline “Jackie” Moore, 72

Jacqueline “Jackie” Moore, age 72, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on April 26th, 2023 at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Georgia. She was born on March 21st, 1951 and was the daughter of the late James Ermond Newbern and Jewel Duren Newbern. She lived in Cook County her whole life. The majority of her working life she spent at Cotton States insurance and the last 20+ years prior to retirement as a bookkeeper at Cook Middle School. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother and an avid reader who loved true crime stories and mysteries.

Survivors include her two sons; Chase Moore and wife Marcela Moore of Adel, & Andy and Kelly Womack of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Ty and Mason Womack, both of Cumming, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Moore, Jr and step-daughter. Melissa Ann “Missy” Moore of Adel.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with the Rev. Scotty Mathis officiating. Interment followed at New Life Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Ty Womack, Mason Womack, Michael Stone, Will Stone, Chris Harper, and Noah Boykin. Music selections will be “Amazing Grace” and “Go rest high on that mountain “. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.