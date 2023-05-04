Legislators present resolution in memory of Major Arnold

State Representatives Penny Houston and Chas Cannon, Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks, and Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey hosted a presentation in memory of Major Terry Arnold with the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023, at the Cook County Law Enforcement Center Courtroom in Adel.

On March 21, 2023, the Georgia House of Representatives honored Major Arnold with a resolution. The event was carried live on the Georgia Public Broadcasting website, gpb.org.

On April 26, Reps. Houston and Cannon presented the resolution to Major Arnold’s family during the local ceremony.

The event began with introductions by Judge Daughtrey. Chad McDaniel, Cook Elementary School School Resource Officer, gave the invocation. Sheriff Hanks, Rep. Cannon, and Rep. Houston then made remarks. Sheriff Hanks said about Major Arnold, “I think about him every day, and I will miss him.” Rep. Cannon reflected on the loss of friends during combat operations in Iraq and how Major Arnold also passed away while performing his duty. He said such sacrifices will not be forgotten. Rep. Houston said Major Arnold will leave behind “a wonderful legacy.” She read a copy of House Resolution 233 to the audience of Major Arnold’s family members and friends, fellow law enforcement officers, and officials representing the local, state, and federal governments:

House Resolution 233

By: Representatives Houston of the 170th and Cannon of the 172nd

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and memory of Major Terry Arnold; and for other purposes.

WHEREAS, the State of Georgia recently lost one of its finest citizens and most dedicated law enforcement officers with the untimely passing of Major Terry Arnold; and

WHEREAS, Major Terry Arnold served with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years and previously served with both the Remerton Police Department for two years and the Adel Police Department for five years; and

WHEREAS, he was an avid cook and pitmaster who won several competitions in South Georgia and who would often donate his time and food for various non-profit organizations; he even delivered food to school children at their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Major Terry Arnold will be most known for positively affecting the lives of hundreds of children in Cook County over the course of his law enforcement career; and

WHEREAS, Major Terry Arnold was highly regarded by the citizens of his community and state and by local government officials as a person of unquestioned integrity and dedication to the sound principles of law enforcement; and

WHEREAS, Major Terry Arnold exhibited extraordinary devotion to public service, outstanding loyalty, fine leadership, and meticulous attention to detail in all of his duties; and

WHEREAS, he will long be remembered for his inspiring commitment to the welfare of others, which stands as a shining example of the positive effect law enforcement professionals have on the lives and well-being of others.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES that the members of this body join in honoring the life and memory of Major Terry Arnold and express their most sincere condolences at his passing.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Clerk of the House of Representatives is authorized and directed to make an appropriate copy of this resolution available for distribution to the family of Major Terry Arnold.

Capt. Brent Exum with the Sheriff’s Office said other upcoming events will honor Major Arnold. A memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 5, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. Also, during National Police Week (May 15-20, 2023), a memorial wreath laying ceremony for fallen officers will be held in Washington, D.C. Local attendees will lay a wreath in Major Arnold’s memory. C-SPAN will be providing live coverage of the ceremony.

Capt. Exum also noted that the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville, Fla., will be adding Major Arnold’s name to their memorial wall and garden as well. He presented a letter advising about the American Police Hall of Fame recognition to Major Arnold’s family.