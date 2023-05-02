Susan Webb, 58 of Adel passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center. Susan was born October 20, 1964 in Adel to the late Walter & Pattilou Gaskins Farmer. She was a Registered Nurse and last worked at SGMC. Susan enjoyed Bible study and loved Jesus Christ, her grandchildren, and family.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Webb of Adel; daughters, Amber Webb (Jason Carver) of Cairo, and Jessica Webb of Nashville; grandchildren, Landen Carver, Paisley Carver, and McKenzie Harper; sister, Andree’ Shackelford of Hahira; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Cheryl) Webb of Adel, and Marvin Webb of Berlin; sister-in-law, Vicki Webb (Faithe Wempen) of Ind. and Danny & Linda Blackstock. Susan was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alexis Harper; mother-in-law, Rosemary Rodiguez & father-in-law, Richard Webb.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Oliver officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.