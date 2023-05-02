Ms. Kristi Lynn “C K” Griffin, 34, of Worth County, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Miller County Medical Center in Colquitt, Georgia.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. The interment was held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Cross Roads Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Cook County. The Rev. Carlton Webb and Rev. Fred White officiated.

Ms. Griffin was born on February 9, 1989 in Sylvester, and had lived in Worth County all of her life. She was a meat cutter at Carroll’s Sausage and Meats. Kristi loved animals, being outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family and never met a stranger. She was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Cheryl Griffin (Scotty) of Warwick; father, Greg Griffin (Marilyn) of Warwick; siblings Kim Griffin Harrell of Sylvester, Connie Griffin Medders (Jamie) of Albany, Sydney Lauridsen (Asher), Jessica Hammett, and Bo Phillips (Amanda); nephews, Ashton Black (Littney), Ramsey Harrell, Bryson Lauridsen, Matthew Hammett, Toby Hammett, Wyatt Phillips; nieces, Jamey Lynn Medders, Ava Harrell, Lilly Lauridsen, Taylor Phillips & Riley Phillips; and a host of extended family members.

