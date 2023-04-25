Mrs. Hazel Croy Grimsley, 89

Mrs. Hazel Croy Grimsley, age 89, of Adel, Georgia, passed away April 19, 2023 at Berrien Nursing Center in Nashville, Georgia. She was born in Colquitt County on January 14, 1934 and was the daughter of the late William Ebb Croy and the late Tempie Matthews Croy. Mrs. Grimsley worked most of her life as a seamstress in the commercial clothing industry and was also a certified nurse’s assistant at Memorial Convalescent Center in Adel before her retirement. She was a member of Adel Church of Christ.

Mrs. Grimsley is survived by seven children and their spouses: Debra Alexander of Brooklet, GA, Joe and Reda Johnson of Nashville, GA, Mick and Debra Johnson of Bay, GA, Donna and Roger Marchant of Metter, GA, Dennis and Eva Grimsley of Valdosta, GA, Priscilla Grimsley of Adel, Jamie and Joy Grimsley of Adel; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Croy of Tifton, GA; and two sisters: Carolyn Stripling of Adel and Linda Baldree of Sparks, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Braddock Grimsley, Sr.; three brothers: Vernon Croy, Dean Croy and Arthur Croy; and a sister, Helen Harris.

Though she was a mother to seven children she was always just affectionately known as Mama. She loved to bake pound cakes several times a week to keep the kids and Daddy happy. Mama never needed to refer to a recipe and the cakes always came out wonderfully in spite of all the tiny fingers scrambling to get a taste of the cake batter. Mama enjoyed canning vegetables from the garden to provide for the family. She and Daddy canned so many pickles over the years that there are probably still a few jars tucked away somewhere.

People were drawn to her and she had a sweet and quiet smile for everyone. She loved people and was always willing to help others with never a thought of receiving anything in return. For this reason, she was loved greatly by many.

Mama was an excellent seamstress. She could revise a pattern to fit and was even better at repairing clothes of almost any type. While working at as a CNA at the nursing home she would often take the residents’ clothes home and perform needed repairs on them while never asking for pay; she saw a need and acted upon it.

Mama loved her children and grandchildren dearly but her greatest love was for our Lord. She was a dedicated Christian and loved her church family.

Our Mama was the kindest person you could ever hope to meet. As her children, we are so blessed to have had her as our mother.

Mama, your memory will live on in our hearts forever.

The funeral service for Mrs. Grimsley was held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2022 in the chapel of Boone Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Leonard officiating. Interment followed at Longbridge Cemetery in Berrien County. Clint Brinson, Jared Brinson, Joseph Johnson, Michael Johnson, Bradley Purvis, Braddock Grimsley and Aaron Khan served as pallbearers. Steve Jones led the congregation in the singing of “It is Well with My Soul,” “Amazing Grace” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” at the service. Visitation took place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, April 21, 2023 at Boone Funeral Home, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave. in Adel.

