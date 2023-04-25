Mr. Jack Franks, 72 of Dothan, originally of Adel passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala. Mr. Franks was born June 26, 1950 to the late Earnest L. Franks & Dollie Blount Franks. He was previous owner of C&J Tire Store and enjoyed watching every sport you can think of. He loved his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Daughtrey Franks of Dothan, AL; sons, Kenneth Franks (Mary) of Allendale Michigan, and Brad Franks of Coral Springs, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Franks, Andrew Franks, Emily Franks, & Brooke Franks; and sister, Barbara Franks Smith of Adel. Mr. Franks was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Clayton & Jessie Blount, paternal grandparents, Bert & Cora Franks; and brother, J. E. Franks.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Smith officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Jerry Edwards, Ferris Fykes, Terry Permenter, Dennis Harrell, Snuffy Smith, and Hunter Daughtrey. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.