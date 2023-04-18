Mrs. Eva Wilson, 78 of Adel passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Wilson was born February 5, 1945 in Ashburn, GA to the late George A. Black and Annie Watson Black. She was a member of Massee Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wilson was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved the Lord, her church, and her church family. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Wilson enjoyed spending time outside and was known for the love of her roses, cutting grass, and sitting on the patio with her beloved husband. She was a force of nature, a rare and refreshing tell-it-like-it-is soul and the heart of her family and their many get togethers.

Survivors include her loving husband, Rayford Wilson of Adel; daughters, Pamela (Larry) Rogers of Valdosta, and Pattee (Shawn) Sirmans of Adel; grandchildren, Ashley Graham, Scott (Annie) Rogers, Kelly (Andrew) Davis, Shane (Morgan) Sirmans, Cassidy (Kodi) Way; two sisters, Annette Womack, Jean Reese; three brothers, John Black, Jerry Black, and Dennis Black; sisters-in-law, Wilma Shaw, and Jewel Harris & brother-in-law, Dean Harris; and multiple nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; two precious children, one infant son, William George Wilson and her daughter, Eva Lynn Wilson; sister, Judy Black; three brothers, Charles Black, Nolan Black, and Text Black.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Badley officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

“She watches over the affairs her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Proverbs 31: 27-29

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.