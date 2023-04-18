Kathy Wiseman Sirmans, 78, of Miramar Beach, FL, formerly of Moultrie, GA and a native of Adel, GA passed away Easter Sunday, April 9th, 2023 from a long but brave battle with cancer at her daughter’s home in Miramar Beach, FL surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Nov. 21, 1944, to the late Thad Wiseman and Allie King McMillan Wiseman. After graduating Cook County High School, Kathy was a Phi Mu at Mercer University where she dedicated her professional career to Early Childhood Education, receiving a master’s degree and a specialist’s degree. She spent most of her life in Moultrie, GA as an educator. She taught 2nd grade at Sunset Elementary School, as well as a professor of Early Childhood Education at Brewton Parker.

After retirement Kathy could not wait to move to her little ‘patch of sand’ in Destin, FL to be closer to her children and grandchildren known to them as ‘Kaki’. She enjoyed her retirement as an avid gardener, painter and doting Grandmother participating in every possible moment of her grandsons’ lives.

She is survived by her son, Paul Sirmans, Niceville, FL and her daughter, Susie Sirmans Cross, Miramar Beach, FL; grandchildren, Ben and Nick Sirmans, Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two brothers, Thad Wiseman II, Greenville, NC and John King Wiseman, Liberal, KS. She is also survived by her cousin and best friend, Earle McKey III ‘Uncle Butch’, Valdosta, GA.

Services will be privately held with her immediate family. To honor Kathy’s life Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charities: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

https://www.stjude.org/

Boone Funeral Home of Adel, GA is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com.