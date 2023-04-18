Herschel Allison Sessions, Jr, 76

Herschel Allison Sessions, Jr, aged 76, of Corpus Christi, husband of the late Patricia M. (Duby) Sessions, passed away on March 31, 2023. He was born in Adel, GA to the late Herschel Sessions Sr and Julia Bates Sessions.

Herschel is survived by daughter Wendy of Atlanta, GA and son Alex of Austin, TX and his dear companion, Gaye Urban. A retired teacher, Herschel had a lifelong passion for antiquing and birdwatching.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center and La Bahia Nursing Home for the care provided during the last month. A celebration of Herschel’s life will be held in Corpus Christi, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to The Audubon Society or The Dornburg Center- Hospice of South Texas.