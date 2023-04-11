Resurfacing work completed on Val-Del Road

Transportation Investment Act (TIA) officials announced last week that contractors have completed major construction on the Val-Del Road resurfacing project. “Enjoy your new smooth, safe roadway,” the TIA officials stated.

TIA projects in Cook County include:

• Alabama Road Truck Route Improvements (Grade Drain Base and Pave). Original budget, $3,312,000; original project dates, 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date, $173,686.70.

• Tillman Road Bypass Phase 3 Improvements (Grade Drain Base and Pave). Original budget, $4.9 million; original project dates, 2022 to 2025; invoiced to date, $0.

• Turn Lanes at New Recreation Facility on SR 37. Original budget, $500,000; original project dates, 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date, $129,268.78.

• Antioch Road Resurfacing. Original budget: $1,949,300; original project dates, 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date: $1,621,329.35.

• Val-Del Road Resurfacing (Resurfacing and Maintenance). Original budget: $2,007,500; original project dates: 2022 to 2025; invoiced to date: $0.

• Taylor Street Paving (Grade Drain Base and Pave). Original budget: $276,900; original project dates: 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date: $19,383.

• Revels Street Paving (Grade Drain Base and Pave). Original budget: $450,000; original budget dates: 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date: $36,000.

• Lovett Street Sidewalks and Resurfacing (Resurfacing and Maintenance). Original budget: $588,000; original project dates: 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date: $234,433.98.

• Elm Street Sidewalks and Resurfacing (Resurfacing and Maintenance). Original budget: $715,000; original project dates: 2018 to 2022; invoiced to date: $496,581.98.

During the County Commission meeting last week, County Administrator Faye Hughes provided a calendar on planning for new TIA road projects.

Local officials are expected to prepare a project list and costs in May 2023. The first Executive Committee meeting to review the projects will be held in June 2023. Other meetings will be held in subsequent months for project presentations and public meetings for comments on the draft list.

The TIA referendum will be placed on the ballot during the May 2024 primary elections. The previous TIA referendum was placed on the ballot in May 2018.

TIA involves the Southern Georgia Tax District with transportation projects funded by the 1 cent regional sales tax. A 25 percent discretionary local share is distributed by formula to cities and counties. For more information, go to the website http://www.ga-tia.com/