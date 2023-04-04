Mrs. Helma Nell Gray, 88

Helma Nell Gray, 88 of Moultrie passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Magnolia Manor in Moultrie. She was born August 11, 1934 to the late June & Essie Mae Hayes Dampier. Mrs. Gray graduated from Lanier County and was the store manager for McDonald’s Inc. in Jacksonville. She was employee of the month, employee of the year, and Golden Arch at 14 stores. Mrs. Gray enjoyed sewing, reading, doing word puzzles, and raising house plants.

Survivors include her daughter, Faye Elizabeth Brown; grandson, Lonnie Carson Gray; and great grandchildren, Coby Gray, Morgan Gray, and Jimmie Hines. Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Gray; daughter, Jacqueline Hines; son, James Clinton Gray, and grandson, James Clyde Southerland.

A celebration of life was held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Purvis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.