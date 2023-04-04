Mrs. Faye Pafford Moore, 84

Faye Pafford Moore, 84 of Adel passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 12,1938 in Berrien County to the late Joseph Marion and Martha Baldree Pafford. Ms. Moore was a member of Beulah Holiness Baptist Church for over 40 years and spent many years in the retail business.

Ms. Moore was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and her family, and she was a friend to all people. She never met a stranger and would welcome every person with grace and love. She was the hands and feet of Christ and touched many lives. She loved and sang southern gospel music for years with the Glory Road Singers, The Faithful Servants and often sang by herself; one of her favorite solos was I’ll Be Alright as Soon as I Touch Calvary. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lamar Moore, two brothers, Carol Pafford and Carl Pafford, and sister-in-law, Beverly Turner Pafford.

Ms. Moore is survived by her daughter Tammy Moore Hill of Adel, daughter Lisa Moore Solomon of Hahira, and daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Joe Denly of Hahira; grandchildren, Jessica Moore (Arthur) Verge of Jacksonville, Fl, Jed (Olivia) Solomon of Hahira, Will (Summer) Solomon of Hahira, Joseph Denly of Valdosta, Abby (Charlie) Hawkins of Gainesville, GA, Sam Denly, Bella Denly, and Maddie Denly, all of Hahira; her great grandchildren, Dru Verge of Jacksonville, Fl, Tru Solomon of Hahira, Cole Goff of Hahira, and Charlie, Lucy, and Jack Hawkins of Gainesville, GA; two sisters, Carolyn (Larry) Henderson of Spartanburg, SC and Barbara Pafford Taylor of Adel; brother, Randall (Rachel) Pafford of Salisbury, NC; several nieces, nephews, and cousins who meant the world to her.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Holiness Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Martin and Rev. Blair Joiner officiating. Burial followed at the Beulah Church Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Corkey Taylor, Shane Taylor, Cole Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Steve Collins, and Dusty Moore. Condolences may be expressed to the family at purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.