Rev. Webster Levy Johnson, Sr, 97 of Hahira passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at South Georgia Medical Center. Rev. Johnson, a retired farmer was born in Lowndes County on July 11, 1925, to Edwin and Dura Lee Johnson. He has lived most of his life in Cook County.

He was sworn into the Army on October 30, 1943, where he served with Company B 245th Combat Engineer Battalion. He served in Germany, France and England and was honorably discharged on May 6, 1946.

Rev. Johnson started teaching Sunday School in October 1978 and taught the Senior Adult Class at Fellowship Baptist Church.

He was ordained a Deacon in May 1985, received his license to preach in March 2005 and ordained as a minister in June 2015.

Rev. Johnson married Ola Coppage Johnson, on August 24, 1947, just celebrating 74 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Valenda J. North (Benny) of Hahira, Webster “Buster” L. Johnson, Jr. (Lynne) of Adel and the late Leola J. Sorrell; grandchildren, Stanley R. North (Kelly) of Taylors, S.C., Lisa R. Phillips (John) of Hahira, Mandy R. Munguia (Mario) of Hahira, Davy A. Sorrell (Stephanie) of Adel, Amy R. Sills (David) of Lenox, Heather L. Ferguson (Ryan) of Hahira, Zach L. Johnson (Ashlyn) of Adel, and Ashley L. Livingston (Cole) of Lakeland; 23 great grandchildren; 21 great great grandchildren.

Rev. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Ola Coppage Johnson; daughter, Leola J. Sorrell; parents, Edwin Leon & Dura Lee Bennett Johnson; granddaughter, Shannon L. Harrell; and great granddaughter, Kylie Rae Harrell.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.