Mrs. Margie Miley, 88 of Sparks passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Tift Regional Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1934 to the late Henry & Julia Mae Hall Hardy. Mrs. Miley was a member of the Forest Hill Freewill Baptist Church and worked at Metal Products before retiring. She enjoyed fishing, playing video games, and watching the Atlanta Braves games. Mrs. Miley loved the Lord and her family, especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Albert) Crosby of Adel; grandchildren, Rev. Bill (Brenda) Plymel, Tammy Clements of Sparks, and Gary Crosby (Jennifer) of Adel; 6 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren; brother, David (Peggy) Hardy of Albany; and one sister Cindy (Kent) Willis of Albany. Mrs. Miley was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lewis Hardy, and Thomas Hardy; and three sisters, Libby Harrell, Julie Mitchell, and Hazel Cannon.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sparks City Cemetery with Rev. Bill Plymel officiating. Interment will follow at Sparks City Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Purvis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.