Mrs. Mae Guy, 88

Mrs. Mae Guy, age 88, of Adel, Georgia passed away at her residence March 24, 2023. She was born March 21, 1935 in Cook County to the late Major Clayton Reed and Doris Lucille Connell Reed. Mrs. Guy lived all of her life in Cook County and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Greggs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Guy is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Tony Giddens, Keith and Pat Giddens, all of Adel; one daughter and son-in-law, Tammie and Larry Holland of Middleburg, Florida; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; three sisters: Faye Rountree of Adel, Gail Harper of Jacksonville, Florida and Muriel Hand of Ray City, Georgia. In addition to her parents Mrs. Guy was preceded in death by her husband, John L. “Buddy” Guy, and her brother, Wilbur Reed.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Gay and Rev. Johnny Hendley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will take place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave., prior to the funeral service. Special music for the service will include “Amazing Grace”, “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “I’ll Fly Away”. Brian Giddens, Lee Giddens, Clay Giddens, Chris Giddens, Marshall Strickland and Justin Hart will serve as pallbearers.

